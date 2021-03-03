BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Still looking wintry out there today with some snow showers about!

A clipper system has been moving across the region today with some light snow showers. It has tapered off with just some lingering snow showers in the mountains.

Tonight, skies will clear out and it will be colder again with temperatures falling back into the teens.

Thursday, we expect some sunshine, but it will still be chilly with highs in the 20s and blustery winds will make it feel like it is in the single digits. Bundle up!

A disturbance will bring a few more snow showers Thursday night into Friday, mainly in the northern mountains. It will remain unseasonably chilly and blustery through Friday.

Our weekend weather will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. It will still be chilly with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits and low teens.

If you are waiting patiently for some spring weather, temperatures will warm up into the 40s early next week!

