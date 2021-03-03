BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have traded yesterday’s bitter cold wind chills for today’s snow showers.

A clipper system is moving through the northeast today, and that will spread snow showers around, mainly during the morning hours before they taper off in the afternoon, confining themselves more to the mountains. Most of us are looking at just a trace to around 2″ of new snow by the end of the day, but near the mountain peaks, and also in a big chunk of northern NY, there will be 2-5″ of snow. It will be warmer today with temperature getting back up to seasonable levels, in the mid-30s.

Skies will clear overnight as colder air returns again on the back side of the departing clipper. Thursday, then, will be colder, despite lots of sunshine. It will be turning blustery again, but not as bad as it was on Tuesday. With highs back down in the 20s, those NW winds will make it feel like it’s in the single digits.

A few snow showers may kick up again Thursday night into early Friday, mainly in the northern mountains. It will stay chilly & blustery through Friday.

There will be a stretch of decent-looking weather over the weekend and into the start of next week. Temperatures will still be chilly over the weekend, but we’ll start to warm up into the 30s and 40s as we get into next week.

Take it easy on the roads today, as those snow showers could slicken things up a bit. -Gary

