BHS students start classes at their new downtown location

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington High School students are actually inside a classroom for the first time in months Thursday morning.

Burlington administrators say it’s about time.

“We are opening our doors and welcoming our students to what is now our new home of Downtown BHS,” said Lauren McBride, the school’s interim principal.

With some staff meetings and fire drills, the goal is a smooth welcome home for Burlington High School students.

“The buzz around here is infectious,” said McBride.

McBride says teachers took the term ‘Seize the day’ to a new level.

“Brought in some art and books and book shelves, and so it is really becoming this vibrant learning environment,” said McBride.

But the do-over first day isn’t so much about learning, but about getting used to the space.

“Having a mixture of content, but also time to orient ourselves to this space knowing this is a new space for everyone,” said McBride.

Students will be able to get used to the sights and sounds of the new BHS.

Orientation is up first, led by seniors who have taken on leadership rolls, meeting with homeroom teachers and even covering some of the old retail space.

“To get back to some level of community of community togetherness and connectedness,” said Superintendent Tom Flanagan.

Flanagan says while getting to this space has ranged in support from the school board to the governor, they swapped shopping bags for books, and now that first day of school excitement can settle in.

“I’m expecting excitement, just people being back in the space, seeing the space for the firs time,” said Flanagan.

And Principal McBride says however day one goes, they are ready.

“We will start slow and we will to it together but we are so so excited to have them at our new home,” McBride.

Students started arriving a little after 8 a.m.

It will only be half of the students as they are still under a hybrid model. The other half will get to do it all over again on Friday.

But the work isn’t over, they’re still working to renovate the high school.

Even though the new location is downtown, Superintendent Flanagan is confident drop-offs will be smooth.

“I think because we only have half of our students in the school at any given time and the start is pretty early, I don’t think we will have too much of an impact on traffic,” said Flanagan.

He says it is around the 8 a.m. time period that students will be headed into the building so just like the first day of school and in any school zone, watch out for students walking. He says if Cherry Street is avoidable, that may be the safest bet.

