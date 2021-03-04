Advertisement

Bystander’s baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston critically wounded a baby and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies.

Police say officers were trying to stop a black Mercedes late Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed.

The driver then ran to a gas station, where a woman was pumping gas with a baby in the backseat of her vehicle.

Police say the man jumped into the vehicle and an officer opened fire after seeing that he had a gun.

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The officer who opened fire will be paid on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cianci
Vt. trooper faces domestic assault charges
Maura Murray-File photo
NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down
File photo
COVID outbreaks reported at two Vt. long-term care facilities
COVID outbreak at Newport prison growing
Four people were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a chemical spill at Twincraft...
Chemical spill in Essex Junction sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized Wednesday amid sexual harassment allegations.
Cuomo apologizes, refuses to resign amid sexual harassment allegations
Prince Philip, 99, is recuperating after undergoing a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing...
Prince Philip undergoes successful heart surgery
Some Burlington High School students are actually inside a classroom for the first time in...
BHS students start classes at their new downtown location