Advertisement

Corrections commissioner calls Vermont prison outbreak a ‘crisis’

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker is calling a COVID outbreak at a state prison a “crisis.”

Some 127 inmates and 10 staffers at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport have tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the largest outbreak in Vermont’s prison system

In a press conference Thursday morning, Baker said a corrections officer got tested outside the usual testing protocol for staff, which is every two weeks, because he suspected he was sick. That officer tested positive. He was last in the facility on Feb. 16. Everyone at the prison was tested on Feb. 23.

Baker had a message for the families of the inmates.

“I understand that these are your loved ones that are in our care and I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can and we are razor-focused on containing this outbreak,” Baker said.

The commissioner said they do not know how the virus was transmitted from one building to another, leading to the widespread infection.

None of the inmates are symptomatic.

Related Stories:

Critics say Newport prison outbreak could have been avoided

COVID outbreak at Newport prison growing

St. Albans prison remains on lockdown following positive cases

6 inmates returned to Vermont test positive for COVID-19

Prosecutors called on to cut Vermont’s prison population

Plan to move COVID-19-positive prisoners raises concerns

ACLU calls for release of prisoners at ‘heightened risk’ from virus

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cianci
Vt. trooper faces domestic assault charges
Maura Murray-File photo
NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down
File photo
COVID outbreaks reported at two Vt. long-term care facilities
Wildlife rehabilitator Aimee Brown says the state is threatening to shut her down over "Peanut"...
Rehabilitator says state threatening to shut her down over squirrel
Four people were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a chemical spill at Twincraft...
Chemical spill in Essex Junction sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

Lorna and Steve Garrow
Super Senior: Steven and Lorna Garrow
Happy birthday, Vermont!
Former NAACP president Tabitha Moore (left) with new president Mia Schultz.
Black women persevere to lead in Vermont despite harassment
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims