NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Three Democratic lawmakers are asking Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to shut down the state’s youth detention center amid growing allegations of sexual and physical abuse.

Rep. Mary Jane Wallner and Sens. Cindy Rosenwald and Becky Whitley wrote to Sununu on Thursday, three days after The Associated Press reported that 230 men and women allege they were abused by 150 staffers over six decades.

Sununu did not immediately respond to the Democrats but has said he is confident that a criminal investigation into the center that his administration launched in 2019 will ensure justice is served.

