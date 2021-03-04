Advertisement

Disney to close at least 60 stores in US, Canada

Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.
Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is closing at least 60 of its brick-and-mortar Disney Stores by the end of the year.

The Walt Disney Company said on Wednesday it is dramatically downsizing its chain of stores in North America by about 35%.

A large number of them around the world are also expected to close.

At its peak in 1999, there were nearly 800 Disney Stores globally. However, since then more people are shopping online, especially because of the pandemic.

Going forward, Disney says it plans to put a larger emphasis on e-commerce.

However, you’ll still see “Mickey Merchandise’ at its theme park stores, third-party retailers and “mini-stores” found inside businesses like Target.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cianci
Vt. trooper faces domestic assault charges
Maura Murray-File photo
NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down
File photo
COVID outbreaks reported at two Vt. long-term care facilities
Wildlife rehabilitator Aimee Brown says the state is threatening to shut her down over "Peanut"...
Rehabilitator says state threatening to shut her down over squirrel
Four people were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a chemical spill at Twincraft...
Chemical spill in Essex Junction sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

Lorna and Steve Garrow
Super Senior: Steven and Lorna Garrow
Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks during the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources...
Senate energy panel backs Haaland for interior secretary
A study published on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in JAMA Cardiology, suggests that heart...
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after COVID-19
The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.
OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump
President Joe Biden disagrees strongly with states eliminating COVID-19 restrictions.
Biden disagrees with states rolling back COVID-19 restrictions