Easing kids’ fears about COVID in the classroom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -With vaccines on the way for teachers, it’s paving the road to get kids back into the classroom this spring as planned.

And while educators, mental health experts and many families say this is the best way for kids to begin recovering from the pandemic, some kids are concerned about going back.

We R H.O.P.E., Inc., in Chester, which works with kids in 10 schools in Vermont, says they’re getting a lot more calls and hearing that some kids don’t want to go back.

“Some of the things we’re hearing is that it’s really difficult for them to reintegrate back into the classroom after being home for so long. They do want to be back with their friends, but there’s still this fear of COVID. And because of that fear of COVID, for a lot of our students it’s preventing them from wanting to be in the building in what they feel is a safe way,” said Sean Perry of We R H.O.P.E.

His organization meets with kids each day during the week to set goals to help them make progress.

Perry says parents and school staff can help by listening and validating students’ concerns.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Sean Perry.

