MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is Vermont’s birthday!

On March 4, 1791, the 1st Federal Congress admitted Vermont as the 14th state in the U.S.

So the Green Mountain State is turning 230!

Happy birthday, Vermont!

On this day 230 years ago, Vermont was admitted to the Union, becoming the 14th state. America is stronger because of the contributions of the Green Mountain State and its people. Stella quarta decima fulgeat (May the fourteenth star shine bright). Happy Birthday, Vermont! pic.twitter.com/FYCmYHmDaf — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) March 4, 2021

