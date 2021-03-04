Advertisement

Hassan seeks update on postal service hiring, delays

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire says she continues to hear from frustrated constituents about delays in mail delivery, and she’s asking top officials for explanations.

An inspector general report issued at Hassan’s request in December found that delays in mail delivery stemmed largely from the inability to hire and retain staff. In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Thursday, she asked for an update on implementing the report’s recommendations, including the number of staff hired at each postal facility in the state since it was issued.

“The pandemic has made the Postal Service an even more important part of the fabric of American life than ever before,” wrote Hassan, a Democrat. “I acknowledge the many challenges that Postal Service personnel face during this pandemic, and I appreciate the work of the Postal Service in New Hampshire to implement the Inspector General’s recommendations and your attention to this important matter.”

