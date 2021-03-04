Advertisement

Impeachment? Vindication? What comes next in Cuomo probe

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update from the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s attorney general has promised a thorough investigation of allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women.

But if the investigation finds evidence of wrongdoing, what then? Who gets to decide what discipline, if any, the Democrat might face?

New York has an impeachment court, last used in 1913, but there are other options, like a public censure, or just letting the matter play out in the court of public opinion.

