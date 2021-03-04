MacDonald sworn in as chief justice of NH Supreme Court

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald has been sworn in as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

At the ceremony, he paid tribute to a former judge and mentor who gifted him his own judicial robes.

MacDonald served as attorney general until Thursday and was sworn in by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, a little more than 18 months after he was initially rejected for the position.

Republicans won a 4-1 majority on the Executive Council in November, ousting Democrats who had blocked MacDonald’s confirmation in July 2019.

MacDonald is the first appointee to the high court in at least a century to become chief justice without serving prior time on the bench.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)