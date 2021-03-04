Advertisement

MacDonald sworn in as chief justice of NH Supreme Court

(123rf)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald has been sworn in as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

At the ceremony, he paid tribute to a former judge and mentor who gifted him his own judicial robes.

MacDonald served as attorney general until Thursday and was sworn in by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, a little more than 18 months after he was initially rejected for the position.

Republicans won a 4-1 majority on the Executive Council in November, ousting Democrats who had blocked MacDonald’s confirmation in July 2019.

MacDonald is the first appointee to the high court in at least a century to become chief justice without serving prior time on the bench.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nicholas Cianci
Vt. trooper faces domestic assault charges
Maura Murray-File photo
NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down
File photo
COVID outbreaks reported at two Vt. long-term care facilities
Wildlife rehabilitator Aimee Brown says the state is threatening to shut her down over "Peanut"...
Rehabilitator says state threatening to shut her down over squirrel
Four people were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a chemical spill at Twincraft...
Chemical spill in Essex Junction sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

Will a new generation of Vt. soldiers be exposed to burn pits overseas?
Gov. Andrew Cuomo at his March 3 news briefing.
Accuser says talk of Cuomo as AG spurred her to come forward
Vermont’s deputy health commissioner performs standup comedy.
Vermont comedians take standup show online
Trey Anastasio/AP File
Phish frontman helping others in addiction fight