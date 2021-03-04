Advertisement

McPherson named Hockey East Rookie of the Year

UVM Freshman goalie first Cat to earn award
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM women’s hockey freshman Jessie McPherson has been named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year.

The goaltender from Chatham, Ontario started seven of the Cats’ eleven games this winter, posting a 1.57 goals against average with 3 shutouts and a .938 save percentage. That goals against mark was 8th best for any goalie in the entire country.

McPherson is the first UVM player to ever be named Hockey East Rookie of the Year.

