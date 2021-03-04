New York will loosen some virus restrictions on gatherings

NEW YORK (AP) - New York is clearing the way for some public performances that have been banned for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that arts and entertainment venues will be allowed to welcome up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors starting April 2.

That increase won’t be enough to open closed Broadway theaters but could allow some small plays and concerts to resume. Limits would be slightly higher if venues can implement a system in which attendees show proof of a recent, negative COVID-19 test.

