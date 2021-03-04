NH teachers next in line for COVID-19 vaccine

CONCORD, NH (WCAX) - Teachers in New Hampshire will soon begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Beginning March 12th, teachers, child care providers, and support staff will eligible for shots at specific closed pods sites around the state. They will be run in partnership with regional health networks. Beginning March 17th, teachers can register for state-run sites with shots in the arm starting March 22nd.

“Because we only have about 50,000 folks, or so in that group 2A, between the closed pods, opening up for fixed sites, and working with Walgreens, we are already ready to go into 2B,” said Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Phase 2B will include anyone 50 and older. Registration for that group opens on March 22nd. To date, about 17% of New Hampshire residents have received one shot. About 8% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, New Hampshire health officials have reported a total of 76,178 coronavirus cases. There have been a total of 1,178 deaths.

