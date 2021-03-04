Advertisement

Pandemic Milestone: One year since first case was found in our region

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been just over a year since the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was identified in our region.

On March 2, 2020, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and the Congressional Delegation met with Health Officials who identified the case of COVID-19. It was a man who had just returned from Italy to his home in Grafton County.

In Vermont, the first presumptive positive case was identified less than a week later on March 7, 2020 -- an elderly man from Bennington County.

But it was a year ago Wednesday, that Vermont lab technicians began their work in the state’s response to the virus.

“Our lab director, Helen Reid, this morning noted that it had been a year since the lab actually ran the first test. So they had kind of a small celebration of all that amazing work. It’s not just the health department, but people all over the state have been working really hard and long hours to battle this pandemic,” said Vermont Deputy Health Commissioner, Tracy Dolan on Wednesday.

And one year later, about 167,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Vermont. Over 48,000 Vermonters have received their first shot. More than 59,000 people have completed both of their vaccine doses. Nearly a fifth of the eligible population has at least one dose.

