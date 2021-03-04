Phish frontman helping others in addiction fight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont rock star continues to make music -- and a difference in the community.

Trey Anastasio, the frontman for Phish, has made his recovery from addiction no secret, and now he is trying to help others who are trying to get out of the cycle.

Anastasio launched the Divided Sky Foundation, and in association with Ascension Recovery Services, recently announced that it purchased a site in Ludlow that will become a nonprofit substance use disorder treatment center.

Darren Perron spoke with Anastasio about the new effort and his personal journey.

