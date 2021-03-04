Slots open at South Burlington vaccination clinics

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say there are still plenty of slots available for a South Burlington vaccination clinic that begins Friday and runs all weekend.

The National Guard run clinic is intended for those in the current 65-plus age band. Appointments can be made online or by calling 855-722-7878.

Another pop-up clinic is being held Sunday at Spaulding High School in Barre and is operated through Kinney Drugs.

As of Thursday, about 20% of Vermonters over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Vermont health officials reported 112 new coronavirus cases for a total of 15,686. There have been a total of 207 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.4%. A total of 333,331 people have been tested, and 12,990 have recovered.

