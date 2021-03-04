State: Vermonters should receive new 1099-G forms by Friday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters should be receiving their new 1099-G forms and the new tax forms may be coming in separate mailings.

Vermont Department of Labor leaders say all of the documents should be in your mailbox by Friday.

You’re advised not to fill out your personal income taxes until you get all the forms.

If parts of the new form are incorrect, there’s a chance you can still use it to file your taxes. That’s as long as information included in Box 1 Unemployment Compensation, Box 4 and Box 11 withholding amounts, and the Last 4 Digits of claimant’s Social Security Number are correct. Misspelled names will not prevent an individual from filing their tax returns.

Vermonters who were affected by the tax form mix-up are encouraged to apply for free identity theft protection. Click here to sign up. You can also call 888-726-0943.

