Study finds low levels of COVID antibodies in Vt. schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at the UVM Medical Center say a new COVID antibody survey of Vermont students and staff shows schools can open in a safe way and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Blood samples were collected from 622 students and staff in the Colchester School District to see if they had COVID antibodies. Overall, a little more than 4.5% had the antibodies -- 4.6% of students and 4.9% of staff.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students had the lowest levels at 1.8% percent. Sixth through twelfth-grade students were at nearly 7%.

Dr. Benjamin Lee with the UVM Medical Center Children’s Hospital says these results show school attendance or employment does not appear to be associated with higher infection rates. He said with proper mitigation, schools can operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, even without widespread vaccination

Those included in the survey volunteered, so some students and staff may have been infected but were never tested.

