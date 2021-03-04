Advertisement

Sununu to give COVID-19 briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will give his weekly COVID briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Nearly 76,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 244 cases announced Wednesday. Five new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 2,215.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 328 new cases per day on Feb. 16 to 269 new cases per day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cianci
Vt. trooper faces domestic assault charges
Maura Murray-File photo
NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down
File photo
COVID outbreaks reported at two Vt. long-term care facilities
COVID outbreak at Newport prison growing
Four people were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a chemical spill at Twincraft...
Chemical spill in Essex Junction sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

File photo
Hassan seeks update on postal service hiring, delays
Some Burlington High School students are actually inside a classroom for the first time in...
BHS students start classes at former Macy’s
Some Burlington High School students are actually inside a classroom for the first time in...
BHS students return to new downtown location
Some Burlington High School students are actually inside a classroom for the first time in...
BHS students return to new downtown location