Sununu to give COVID-19 briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will give his weekly COVID briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Nearly 76,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 244 cases announced Wednesday. Five new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 2,215.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 328 new cases per day on Feb. 16 to 269 new cases per day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.