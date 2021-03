RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - A tie in the race for a seat on the Rutland City Board of Aldermen has been decided.

Thursday morning, John Atwood dropped out, so Thomas Franco wins the final seat on the board.

The two men tied for the last open seat, each receiving 1,122 votes.

Seventeen people ran for six seats on the board.

