UVM Men’s Lax dominates Lowell in home opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team dominated visiting Lowell in their home opener Wednesday afternoon, downing the Riverhawks 21-7 at Virtue. With the win, Vermont moves to 1-1 on the year.

The Cats came out of the gates red hot: David Closterman scored just 18 seconds in en route to a first quarter hat trick. And Vermont score seven other goals in the opening frame aside from Closterman’s.

JJ Levandowksi would tally a hat trick as well, while Michael McCormack, playing his first home game as a Catamount, added six.

The Cats led 10-1 after one and 14-1 at the break before taking their foot off the gas in the second half.

“I think it just feels good to get a conference win under our belt and be on Virtue,” said head coach Chris Feifs after the game. “It’s been so long, I never thought that this day would happen again, you just never know. And to actually have it happen during COVID, it’s just a huge hats off to our facilities crew and our medical team and our support staff here at UVM to help us pull this off. You know a little snow out here today but it was just a great day to get up and down.”

Vermont won’t have too much time to celebrate: the Cats face likely their toughest test of the season as they visit #6 Syracuse on Saturday.

