Advertisement

UVM Men’s Lax dominates Lowell in home opener

Cats score ten first quarter goals en route to 21-7 win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team dominated visiting Lowell in their home opener Wednesday afternoon, downing the Riverhawks 21-7 at Virtue. With the win, Vermont moves to 1-1 on the year.

The Cats came out of the gates red hot: David Closterman scored just 18 seconds in en route to a first quarter hat trick. And Vermont score seven other goals in the opening frame aside from Closterman’s.

JJ Levandowksi would tally a hat trick as well, while Michael McCormack, playing his first home game as a Catamount, added six.

The Cats led 10-1 after one and 14-1 at the break before taking their foot off the gas in the second half.

“I think it just feels good to get a conference win under our belt and be on Virtue,” said head coach Chris Feifs after the game. “It’s been so long, I never thought that this day would happen again, you just never know. And to actually have it happen during COVID, it’s just a huge hats off to our facilities crew and our medical team and our support staff here at UVM to help us pull this off. You know a little snow out here today but it was just a great day to get up and down.”

Vermont won’t have too much time to celebrate: the Cats face likely their toughest test of the season as they visit #6 Syracuse on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Cianci
Vt. trooper faces domestic assault charges
Maura Murray-File photo
NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down
File photo
COVID outbreaks reported at two Vt. long-term care facilities
Wildlife rehabilitator Aimee Brown says the state is threatening to shut her down over "Peanut"...
Rehabilitator says state threatening to shut her down over squirrel
Four people were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a chemical spill at Twincraft...
Chemical spill in Essex Junction sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

Scores and highlights from around the state
H.S. Hoops and Hockey for Wednesday, March 3rd
UVM Freshman goalie first Cat to earn award
McPherson named Hockey East Rookie of the Year
Highlights from wins by CVU, South Burlington girls and CVU, Rutland boys
H.S. scores for Tuesday, March 2nd
Highlights from wins by Milton, Montpelier and Winooski boys and Essex, Fair Haven and Mt....
H.S. scores for Monday, March 1st