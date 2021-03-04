Vermont’s deputy health commissioner doubles as a comedian

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s deputy health commissioner is doing important work to help fight COVID-19 in Vermont, but it’s not all work and no play.

For the last 6 years, Tracy Dolan has been performing stand-up comedy.

On Friday, Dolan and six other Vermont comedians will be taking the “Zoom” stage in a live online stand-up special.

Dolan says she’s looking forward to the opportunity to share a laugh and switch gears from her other job.

“Getting together with comedians, spending a lot of time in Vermont comedy clubs was a big part of my social life outside work. I get to luckily still do comedy sometimes this way and it’s not the best, but you know it can still be fun. Audiences still enjoy it and we as comedians still have a great time,” said Dolan.

Our Scott Fleishman was able to catch up with all 7 comedians involved in Friday’s show.

They talked about performing comedy online versus in-person. Check it out Thursday night during the Chanel 3 News First at 4.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.