Advertisement

Woman to start paying nearly $2M in Great Danes neglect case

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a woman who was convicted in 2018 of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion must now start paying back nearly $2 million for their care.

Christina Fay was found guilty of 17 counts of animal cruelty. She had been sentenced to pay the bulk of the money to the Humane Society of the United States, which took in, cared for and found homes for most of the 84 dogs seized from her 13,000-square-foot Wolfeboro residence in 2017. She also had to pay money to the town itself.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court rejected her appeal in December. 

Related Stories:

NH high court rejects appeal of woman in Great Danes abuse case

Rescued NH Great Dane attacks caretaker

NH Great Dane breeder testifies in animal cruelty trial

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nicholas Cianci
Vt. trooper faces domestic assault charges
Maura Murray-File photo
NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down
File photo
COVID outbreaks reported at two Vt. long-term care facilities
Wildlife rehabilitator Aimee Brown says the state is threatening to shut her down over "Peanut"...
Rehabilitator says state threatening to shut her down over squirrel
Four people were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a chemical spill at Twincraft...
Chemical spill in Essex Junction sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

MacDonald sworn in as chief justice of NH Supreme Court
Trey Anastasio/AP File
Phish frontman helping others in addiction fight
NH Senate moves bill forward to fund microbusinesses, venues
Vermont Tech-File photo
99% of 2020 Vermont Tech grads find jobs despite pandemic economy