Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - That little warm up yesterday sure didn’t last long! Some colder, blustery conditions are on the way again.

We can also expect a little bit of snow developing this evening and continuing off and on through Friday. We are only expecting a trace to two or three inches in the valleys, but in the higher elevations could see 6-8″ of snow mainly over 1,000′ by the end of the day Friday.

Friday morning will be especially cold, with wind chills in the single digits to mid-teens BELOW zero. AGAIN. We thought we were headed towards spring, but not quite yet! It will stay chilly and blustery on Friday, Saturday morning will also be very cold.

We can expect some sunshine over the weekend, but temperatures will be running a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal for early March (normal high for Burlington is now 35°).

We are finally going to see a warm up again next week, as the temperatures climb into the 30s for highs on Monday, and into the 40s on Tuesday. By Wednesday, some spots may hit the 50 degree mark. There will finally be a chance for some showers late on Wednesday into Thursday.

Hang on everyone! We’ll get there!

