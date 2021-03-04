BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It was nice to get those warmer temperatures on Wednesday after that brutally cold Tuesday, but now we are going to be heading back down again with some chilly, blustery conditions ahead. We are also looking at some snow through the end of the week, especially in the higher elevations.

Persistent cold air and brisk NW winds will give us a chilly, blustery day today (but not as bad as Tuesday) despite a good deal of sunshine.

By this evening, we will start to get some snow in the northern-most mountains, and that will continue through the night and for much of the day on Friday. We will also get some snow in the valleys, but it will only amount to a dusting to around 3″ for most of us by the end of the day on Friday. Higher elevations, though, will pick up between 6″ and 8″, especially over 1000 feet.

Friday morning will be especially cold, with wind chills (those “feels-like” temperatures) in the single digits to mid-teens BELOW zero. It will stay chilly & blustery on Friday. Saturday morning will also be very cold with those wind chills.

We will start a stretch of decent-looking weather over the weekend, but temperatures will be running a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal for early March (normal high for Burlington is now 35°).

A serious spring warm-up will start next week as the temperatures climb into the 30s for highs on Monday, and into the 40s on Tuesday. By Wednesday, some spots may hit the 50 degree mark. There is finally a chance for some showers late on Wednesday into Thursday.

Watch out for slick roads and those cold, blustery conditions as you head out to work or school on Friday morning! -Gary

