Advertisement

$25M recommended for NH coronavirus relief reserve fund

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The executive director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery is recommending that an estimated $25 million in unused coronavirus relief money be set aside for a reserve fund to cover unanticipated needs in the future.

Taylor Caswell told a meeting of the office’s legislative advisory board on Friday that the office is accounting for how much relief fund money is still available following the close-out of various grant programs.

Caswell said considering the flexibility of the funds and the deadline for relief expenditures pushed out to December, “this will allow us to fully assess gaps that may emerge after deployment of the December relief package ... as well as the new stimulus package that’s being debated in Congress right now.”

Caswell also is commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs and co-chairs the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force. He said he thinks the funding provided by GOFERR last year in partnership with the board “has put New Hampshire in an exceptionally strong economic position, as we see COVID number decreasing and vaccine numbers increasing.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an unspecified incident on Walnut Street early Friday...
Burlington Police investigate shooting; suspect in custody
Some Vermonters being forced to return unemployment benefits
File photo
Slots open at South Burlington vaccination clinics
Corrections commissioner calls Vermont prison outbreak a ‘crisis’
Wildlife rehabilitator Aimee Brown says the state is threatening to shut her down over "Peanut"...
Rehabilitator says state threatening to shut her down over squirrel

Latest News

Ambulance
Body recovered after reports that ATV rider fell through ice in NH
Here's Winni, a 7-month-old female pup.
New K-9 joins NH Fish & Game
Courtesy: Vermont Department of Labor
State: Vermonters should receive new 1099-G forms by Friday
Here's Winni, a 7-month-old female pup.
New K-9 joins N.H. Fish & Game Department