Body recovered after reports that ATV rider fell through ice in NH

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say divers have recovered a body from the Piscataquog River after a report that an ATV rider had fallen through the ice.

WMUR-TV reports the body was recovered from the river in Goffstown. New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department said officers found a hole in the ice with a helmet nearby.

Further information was not immediately available.

