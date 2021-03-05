Advertisement

Body recovered after reports that ATV rider fell through ice in NH

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say divers have recovered a body from the Piscataquog River after a report that an ATV rider had fallen through the ice.  

WMUR-TV reports the body was recovered from the river in Goffstown. New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department said officers found a hole in the ice with a helmet nearby.

Further information was not immediately available.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

