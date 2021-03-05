Burlington Police investigate early morning incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are following developing news for you out of Burlington Friday morning.

Police are outside a home on Walnut Street in Burlington’s Old North End, near the Integrated Arts Academy for what they are calling an ongoing investigation.

We don’t know much about what happened. But in video obtained by WCAX, you can see a large police presence around 2 a.m. and that at least one woman was was transported to the hospital.

Police say the house involved is empty now and there’s no threat to the public.

The roadway is currently blocked off. We’re told part of Walnut Street between Willow St. and Archibald St. is closed. They are asking if you’re driving in the area to look for an alternate route.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

