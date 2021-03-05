Advertisement

Burlington woman’s music video aims to dispel vaccination myths in refugee community

Irene KeruBo Webster performing "Chanjo"
Irene KeruBo Webster performing "Chanjo"(Courtesy: KeruBo Music Productions)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new song by a Kenyan immigrant living in the Burlington area is encouraging Vermont’s local refugee communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

We first met Irene KeruBo Webster in 2018. She formed an Afro-jazz band just a couple of years after suffering an aneurysm that nearly killed her. She wrote and performed in a new Swahili music video that addresses misinformation when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. The song, “Chanjo,” which means vaccine in Swahili, is in demand by public health officials in Vermont and other states.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Irene KeruBo Webster about the new video and its message.

Related Story:

Afro-jazz singer overcomes coma to continue musical career

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an unspecified incident on Walnut Street early Friday...
Burlington Police investigate shooting; suspect in custody
Some Vermonters being forced to return unemployment benefits
File photo
Slots open at South Burlington vaccination clinics
Corrections commissioner calls Vermont prison outbreak a ‘crisis’
Wildlife rehabilitator Aimee Brown says the state is threatening to shut her down over "Peanut"...
Rehabilitator says state threatening to shut her down over squirrel

Latest News

Vt. education officials pinning vaccinations to return-to-school effort
This one-year-old female rat needs a new home, and a new best friend.
Pets with Potential: Meet Una
Pandemic tips on taxes
Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie Pierce
Vermont family juggles identical triplets