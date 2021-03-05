Burlington woman’s music video aims to dispel vaccination myths in refugee community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new song by a Kenyan immigrant living in the Burlington area is encouraging Vermont’s local refugee communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

We first met Irene KeruBo Webster in 2018. She formed an Afro-jazz band just a couple of years after suffering an aneurysm that nearly killed her. She wrote and performed in a new Swahili music video that addresses misinformation when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. The song, “Chanjo,” which means vaccine in Swahili, is in demand by public health officials in Vermont and other states.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Irene KeruBo Webster about the new video and its message.

Related Story:

Afro-jazz singer overcomes coma to continue musical career

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.