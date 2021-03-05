H.S. scores for Thursday, March 4th
Highlights from wins by Fair Haven and Rutland girls and North Country boys basketball
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
HIGH SCHOOL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 4th
BOYS BASKETBALL
Danville 33, Blue Mountain 22
Lamoille 48, Lake Region 27
Middlebury 60, Vergennes 47
Mount Abraham 47, Mill River 33
North Country 44, Missisquoi 25
Rivendell 71, Oxbow 49
U-32 74, Harwood 51
Winooski 62, Milton 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 85, Springfield 16
Green Mountain 25, Long Trail 24
Rutland 48, Hartford 28
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.