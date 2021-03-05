Advertisement

H.S. scores for Thursday, March 4th

Highlights from wins by Fair Haven and Rutland girls and North Country boys basketball
By Mike McCune
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 4th

BOYS BASKETBALL

Danville 33, Blue Mountain 22

Lamoille 48, Lake Region 27

Middlebury 60, Vergennes 47

Mount Abraham 47, Mill River 33

North Country 44, Missisquoi 25

Rivendell 71, Oxbow 49

U-32 74, Harwood 51

Winooski 62, Milton 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fair Haven 85, Springfield 16

Green Mountain 25, Long Trail 24

Rutland 48, Hartford 28

