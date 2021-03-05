Middlebury College reports six COVID cases; UVM, Dartmouth trying to contain outbreaks

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College students plan to begin in-person learning Friday after COVID testing over the past week found six positive cases out of nearly 6,000 tests.

School leaders say overall, this is good news and indicates that the majority of students quarantined before going to campus and followed the safety protocols once they arrived. Nearly 70 tests are being redone because of a bad sample or inconclusive result. Students will be tested again Monday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, other colleges in our region have been trying to manage a sharp increase in COVID cases. Students at the University of Vermont just started being tested more this week. From February 22 to 28, there were nine positive off-campus students who tested positive and 22 on-campus students. No staff members tested positive. That means since the beginning of February, UVM has had 172 cases, all students except four staff members.

At Dartmouth, there are now 146 positive COVID cases. That includes three staff members.

Related Stories:

UVM imposes stricter punishment for COVID violation

UVM to crack down on students violating COVID rules

COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski

UVM sees increased COVID cases; designates quarantine dorm

COVID-19 cases at Dartmouth College spike

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.