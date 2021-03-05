New K-9 joins NH Fish & Game

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new chocolate lab is joining the ranks of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Winni, a 7-month-old female pup, is starting to work on basic obedience, tracking, and other skills. She should be ready to serve this summer.

We’re told recent trainee K-9 Fin has an unforeseen health issue, which won’t allow him to meet the requirements of being a search and rescue dog. He has a forever home now as a family pet.

New Fish and Game Conservation K-9 Welcomed as Another Retires Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game... Posted by NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.