New K-9 joins NH Fish & Game
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new chocolate lab is joining the ranks of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Winni, a 7-month-old female pup, is starting to work on basic obedience, tracking, and other skills. She should be ready to serve this summer.
We’re told recent trainee K-9 Fin has an unforeseen health issue, which won’t allow him to meet the requirements of being a search and rescue dog. He has a forever home now as a family pet.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.