Advertisement

NH lawmaker apologies for anti-LGBTQ language

Rep. Dick Marston
Rep. Dick Marston(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire state representative who referred to LGBTQ people as having “deviant sexuality” apologized Friday and promised to not only continue to learn from the experience but to educate others.

Manchester Republican Rep. Dick Marston used the phrase Monday during a committee discussion on a bill that would bar someone charged with manslaughter from using the victim’s sexuality as a defense.

He says he has taken time to educate himself since then and will continue to do everything he can to heal the pain he caused. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an unspecified incident on Walnut Street early Friday...
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in early morning shooting
Friday's Vermont pandemic briefing
Observing one-year COVID anniversary, Scott ‘optimistic about road ahead’
Some Vermonters being forced to return unemployment benefits
File photo
Slots open at South Burlington vaccination clinics
Corrections commissioner calls Vermont prison outbreak a ‘crisis’

Latest News

File photo
The quandary of prolonged positive COVID tests
Vt. education officials pinning vaccinations to return-to-school effort
This one-year-old female rat needs a new home, and a new best friend.
Pets with Potential: Meet Una
Pandemic tips on taxes