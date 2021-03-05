NH lawmaker apologies for anti-LGBTQ language

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire state representative who referred to LGBTQ people as having “deviant sexuality” apologized Friday and promised to not only continue to learn from the experience but to educate others.

Manchester Republican Rep. Dick Marston used the phrase Monday during a committee discussion on a bill that would bar someone charged with manslaughter from using the victim’s sexuality as a defense.

He says he has taken time to educate himself since then and will continue to do everything he can to heal the pain he caused.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)