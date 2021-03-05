Advertisement

Pandemic tips on taxes

(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Your taxes are due in 40 days, and despite the global pandemic, the IRS says April 15th is still the deadline.

If you filed for unemployment or received any other stimulus program money, you may be wondering how that will impact your filing.

Céline McArthur spoke with Lisa Duquette, Burlington area manager for the tax firm Jackson Hewitt, for tips on how to navigate the pandemic when preparing your returns this year.

