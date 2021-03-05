Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Una

This one-year-old female rat needs a new home, and a new best friend.
This one-year-old female rat needs a new home, and a new best friend.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a one-year-old female rat named Una.

Una is quite the social butterfly, loves to climb. She loves treats and loves to stash them even more. This girl is looking for her new home, and maybe even a new best friend. If you’d like to learn more about this little gal check out the Chittenden County Humane Society’s Website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an unspecified incident on Walnut Street early Friday...
Burlington Police investigate shooting; suspect in custody
Some Vermonters being forced to return unemployment benefits
File photo
Slots open at South Burlington vaccination clinics
Corrections commissioner calls Vermont prison outbreak a ‘crisis’
Wildlife rehabilitator Aimee Brown says the state is threatening to shut her down over "Peanut"...
Rehabilitator says state threatening to shut her down over squirrel

Latest News

Vt. education officials pinning vaccinations to return-to-school effort
Pandemic tips on taxes
Irene KeruBo Webster performing "Chanjo"
Burlington woman’s music video aims to dispel vaccination myths in refugee community
Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie Pierce
Vermont family juggles identical triplets