Pets with Potential: Meet Una

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a one-year-old female rat named Una.

Una is quite the social butterfly, loves to climb. She loves treats and loves to stash them even more. This girl is looking for her new home, and maybe even a new best friend. If you’d like to learn more about this little gal check out the Chittenden County Humane Society’s Website.

