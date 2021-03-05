Vermont family juggles identical triplets

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ferrisburgh family is celebrating not one, not two, but three new bundles of joy. In January, the Pierce family welcomed identical triplets. Triplets are extremely rare, and identical triplets even rarer. Cat Viglienzoni found out how the family is adjusting and why they are hoping they’ll all be together soon.

Each day, new mom Kaci Pierce makes the 40-minute drive up from Ferrisburgh to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. “Get my phone calls done, touch base with friends, so it’s good,” she said. In the backseat is one of her new bundles of joy. “I leave one baby at home with the sister-babysitter. I bring one baby so they can go get some sister snuggles with the other baby.”

Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie are three peas in a pod. Kylee is still in the NICU with breathing issues. When Kaci isn’t at the hospital checking in on her, she’s back home, where she and her husband, Tyler, are already outnumbered.

Almost-three-year-old Wesley is going to be a busy older brother. “I said to him, We’re going to have Paisley and Kylee come home and he said, ‘Whoa, that’s a lot of babies,’” Pierce said.

He’s right about that. After Wesley, the Pierce family had only intended on having one more. Instead, they got three, and the girls came ahead of schedule on January 22nd. “One big hard kick and I said, ‘Ooh,’ and he said, ‘Are you okay?’ And I said, ‘Yeah. No,” Pierce said. “I recognized that we were going into labor.”

It took 25 people to help deliver the triplets and the couple says overall it went well. “That was sort of the beginning of the spiral of change,” Pierce said.

Identical triplets happen when one fertilized egg splits in two, and then one of those two splits again. the odds of having them are unclear. One study called them ‘one in a million’ and another about 20 or 30 in a million. But even if the odds don’t agree on exactly how rare they are, they are uncommon, which is why the family had no idea this was coming.

“She said, ‘And there’s three,’ and a string of words came out of my mouth at that -- ‘What the ______’”

“Many, many bad ones,” added Tyler. “At first I thought it was a joke, and the second time I thought it was even more of a joke and I couldn’t stop laughing.”

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Was it panicked laughing?

Tyler Pierce: Nope. With her swearing, it was laughing, laughing.

Kaci Pierce: It said ‘identical’ and I was like, ‘Oh, all it means is that they’re identical.’ And then I went, ‘Wait, they’re identical!’ It was a lot of surprise, and ‘How are we going to do this?’ and ‘I only have two arms and the numbers don’t add up.’

Their numbers may not have added up, but the support from their community did, and not just from their families. That included diaper drives, meal trains, fundraising, and car seats. For this first-grade teacher, it has been a lesson in accepting what others were willing to give. “Putting aside that pride and saying I can do this on my own, and understanding that no, we can’t,” Pierce said. “It’s three babies -- take the help.”

“Take the help,” added Tyler.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: How do you think you’ll feel when everyone is home?

Kaci Pierce: Complete.

Tyler Pierce: And relief.

And then there will truly be a little bit of crazy, a little bit of loud, and a whole lot of love for this family of six.

