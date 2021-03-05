Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to provide COVID-19 briefing

Vermont State leaders to provide update.
Vermont State leaders to provide update.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is holding a pandemic press conference with health experts Friday morning.

We expect to learn about the state’s vaccine rollout and update on the COVID outbreak at the Newport prison.

Come Monday, several new groups are eligible to sign up for a vaccine including teachers, so we expect to hear about that.

We also expect to learn more about any loosening of restrictions, case numbers and trends.

Watch that live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3.

