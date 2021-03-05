Vt. education officials pinning vaccinations to return-to-school effort

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont teachers and school staff will begin getting their COVID-19 shots starting next week. And while it’s hoped that recent decision will spur districts to get students back into the classroom, there are no guarantees.

When asked Friday if the governor and administration could promise that would happen once teachers are fully-vaccinated, Scott said there’s no state mechanism that would change how a district handled its in-person learning, because school districts have local control.

“We can advocate, we can provide for means for them to get back to in-person instruction, but I’m not sure that we can force them to do so, nor would I think that that’s the best approach,” Scott said. “We feel confident in our approach and we hope that schools will follow suit.”

The governor and mental health experts last week said any further delays in getting students back into classrooms jeopardize both their emotional and academic wellbeing.

Scott said he believes staff want to return to classrooms and that a number of schools will go back to in-person instruction in the near future.

