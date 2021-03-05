BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! It is still cold and it will still be cold into the weekend!

We still have that cold northerly flow of air, wrapping around a large, sprawling low pressure system to our north. There have been some weak troughs of low pressure rotating around that low pressure system like spokes on a wheel, and those will continue to bring us the chance for a few snow showers and flurries overnight tonight.

It will continue to be unseasonably cold this weekend, but we can expect to see some sunshine. Temperatures will be running a good 15 to 20 degrees below normal, the normal high temperature for Burlington on March 5 is 36°.

Our weather will remain quiet through the middle of next week, and there will be a significant warm up. Temperatures will bounce back close to normal on Monday, and then jump into the 40s on Tuesday, and even the low 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. It will be breezy late Wednesday into Thursday, and there may be some rain showers by the end of the day on Thursday.

Stay warm over these next couple of days! Warmer weather is on the way!

