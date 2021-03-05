BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! And what a chilly, blustery, snowy Friday it will be.

A sprawling low pressure system to our north in Canada will be pushing down cold air on brisk NW winds. Bundle up the kids and yourselves, and keep the pets indoors as the wind chills - those “feels-like” temperatures - will only be in the single digits above and below zero today. Snow showers in the higher elevations of the Greens and Adirondacks will be persistent, with 2-6″ of new snow possible by the end of the day, especially over 1000 feet in elevation.

The first weekend of March will feature partly sunny skies, but it will still be cold, with temperatures running a good 15 to 20 degrees below normal (normal high temperature for Burlington on March 5 is 36°).

There will be a streak of tranquil weather into the middle of next week, along with a warm-up. Temperatures will bounce back close to normal on Monday, and then jump into the 40s on Tuesday, and even the low 50s by Wednesday & Thursday. It will turn breezy late Wednesday into Thursday, and there may be some rain showers by the end of the day on Thursday.

Try to stay warm over the next few days before that spring preview arrives. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.