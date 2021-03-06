Advertisement

A deal was struck to amend the unemployment benefits in D.C.

Senate passed amendment to unemployment benefits.
Senate passed amendment to unemployment benefits.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate leaders and moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin have struck a deal over emergency jobless benefits, breaking a logjam that had stalled the party’s showpiece $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The compromise, announced by the West Virginia lawmaker and a Democratic aide, seems to clear the way for the Senate to begin a climactic, marathon series of votes expected to lead to approval of the sweeping legislation. The overall bill, President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority, is aimed at battling the killer pandemic and nursing the staggering economy back to health.

