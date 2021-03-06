H.S. Hoops for Friday, March 5th
Scores and highlights from around the state
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex 75, Mt. Mansfield 50
CVU 51, South Burlington 13
Winooski 54, Stowe 26
Windsor 61, Thetford 47
Burlington 59, Vergennes 38
Milton 36, Richford 27
Hazen 49, Williamstown 44
Middlebury 54, Missisquoi 40
Colchester 52, Mt. Abe 43
Lake Region 44, Rice 37
Spaulding 45, St. Johnsbury 26
BFA-St. Albans 44, U-32 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 51, Burr and Burton 44
Northfield 57, Peoples 56
Hartford 63, Otter Valley 42
Mt. Anthony 62, Bellows Fallas 46
Rutland 82, Brattleboro 38
