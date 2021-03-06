Advertisement

H.S. Hoops for Friday, March 5th

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Essex 75, Mt. Mansfield 50

CVU 51, South Burlington 13

Winooski 54, Stowe 26

Windsor 61, Thetford 47

Burlington 59, Vergennes 38

Milton 36, Richford 27

Hazen 49, Williamstown 44

Middlebury 54, Missisquoi 40

Colchester 52, Mt. Abe 43

Lake Region 44, Rice 37

Spaulding 45, St. Johnsbury 26

BFA-St. Albans 44, U-32 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Williamstown 51, Burr and Burton 44

Northfield 57, Peoples 56

Hartford 63, Otter Valley 42

Mt. Anthony 62, Bellows Fallas 46

Rutland 82, Brattleboro 38

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zakaria Hassan, 31
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in early morning shooting
Friday's Vermont pandemic briefing
Observing one-year COVID anniversary, Scott ‘optimistic about road ahead’
Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie Pierce
Vermont family juggles identical triplets
Dueling vaccination clinics caused a traffic jam in Essex Junction Friday morning.
Dueling vaccination clinics cause confusion, snarl Essex Jct. traffic
Trey Anastasio/AP File
Phish frontman helping others in addiction fight

Latest News

Waitsfield native Ben Ritchie becomes first American since 2002 to win the slalom at the Alpine...
Ritchie claims World Junior Slalom Gold
Highlights from wins by Fair Haven and Rutland girls and North Country boys basketball
H.S. scores for Thursday, March 4th
Cats score ten first quarter goals en route to 21-7 win
UVM Men’s Lax dominates Lowell in home opener
Scores and highlights from around the state
H.S. Hoops and Hockey for Wednesday, March 3rd