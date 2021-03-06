Ritchie claims World Junior Slalom Gold

BANSKO, Bulgaria (WCAX) - Waitsfield native Ben Ritchie is the new slalom Junior World Champion following a dominant second run Friday in Bansko, Bulgaria. The Green Mountain Valley School alumnus was tied with Switzerland’s Fadri Janutin after the first run, but blew past him by nearly half a second on the second run to claim the first junior slalom gold for the United States since 2002.

It’s the second career Alpine Junior World Ski Championship medal for Ritchie, who claimed silver in the same event back in 2019.

