Advertisement

Ritchie claims World Junior Slalom Gold

Waitsfield native is first American to win event since 2002
Waitsfield native Ben Ritchie becomes first American since 2002 to win the slalom at the Alpine...
Waitsfield native Ben Ritchie becomes first American since 2002 to win the slalom at the Alpine Junior World Ski Championship(US Ski and Snowboard/GMVS)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANSKO, Bulgaria (WCAX) - Waitsfield native Ben Ritchie is the new slalom Junior World Champion following a dominant second run Friday in Bansko, Bulgaria. The Green Mountain Valley School alumnus was tied with Switzerland’s Fadri Janutin after the first run, but blew past him by nearly half a second on the second run to claim the first junior slalom gold for the United States since 2002.

It’s the second career Alpine Junior World Ski Championship medal for Ritchie, who claimed silver in the same event back in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zakaria Hassan, 31
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in early morning shooting
Friday's Vermont pandemic briefing
Observing one-year COVID anniversary, Scott ‘optimistic about road ahead’
Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie Pierce
Vermont family juggles identical triplets
Dueling vaccination clinics caused a traffic jam in Essex Junction Friday morning.
Dueling vaccination clinics cause confusion, snarl Essex Jct. traffic
Trey Anastasio/AP File
Phish frontman helping others in addiction fight

Latest News

Scores and highlights from around the state
H.S. Hoops for Friday, March 5th
Highlights from wins by Fair Haven and Rutland girls and North Country boys basketball
H.S. scores for Thursday, March 4th
Cats score ten first quarter goals en route to 21-7 win
UVM Men’s Lax dominates Lowell in home opener
Scores and highlights from around the state
H.S. Hoops and Hockey for Wednesday, March 3rd