Veterans say they were turned away from vaccination clinic

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Several veterans tell WCAX News that they were turned away at a special V.A. vaccination walk-in clinic at the Champlain Valley Expo on Friday morning.

Roughly 1,000 veterans stopped by to be vaccinated during the event which was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It was being held at the same time that the UVM Medical Center was also hosting a clinic in the same building.

According to Expo staff, the parking lot filled up quickly and security told veterans to leave the premises and return later in the day to get their shot. But several veterans, including 54-year-old Kye Richter of Saint Albans, say otherwise.

Richter says he and a friend, who is also a veteran, arrived at the Expo just before 9 a.m., which is right when the vaccination clinic was scheduled to open.

Richter says they were told by a police officer and a security guard that they had run out of the vaccine. Richter says the security guard told them they were “done for the day” and had already administered 400 shots and had let 1,000 people in. Richter reiterated to WCAX that no one told him to come back later to be vaccinated. Other veterans who contacted WCAX said they were also turned away and were not told to return.

“I think somebody from the V.A. needs to come forward and explain what happened, why this happened and how they’re going to ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” Richter said.

Richter wants to see better coordination and communication next time.

“Why don’t they run it like the state where you sign up and then you get some kind of a number or something and they say ‘You can show up any time between 9 and 1 and you’re going to get vaccine because you’ve already registered,” Richter said.

Richter says he also contacted the V.A. for answers but had not heard back by Friday night.

The V.A. was closed by the time this article was published and we were unable to reach them for comment. Earlier in the day, they told us the walk-in clinic was scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. but they administered the first shot around 8:15 a.m. By 1 p.m., they say they had vaccinated 720 veterans and Department of Homeland Security employees. But due to the miscommunication and confusion, they kept the clinic open into the late afternoon hoping those who had left earlier would return.

The V.A. says their goal was to administer 1,000 doses.

