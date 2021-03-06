What to do Saturday, March 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

If you’re looking to have some classic winter fun, head on down to Hard’Ack Recreation Area for noon, this Saturday.

They’ll have sledding, tubing, snowshoeing, and more. This is all part of their Youth and Family Winter Fest. it is chilly outside, but you can warm up by their new fireplace, or with some hot cocoa. If guests get hungry there will be a snack bar on-site.

And you want to support a good cause, all while watching sports we’ve got you covered.

Pink the Rink is an annual Women’s Hockey Game hosted by Castleton University to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer.

The Spartans will face the Norwich Cadets in a match-up at 1:00 p.m. at the Spartan Arena. But fans must watch from the comfort of their own homes through a Livestream link.

Since the inception of the annual Pink the Rink event, they’ve raised nearly $70,000.

And if you are looking for some physical activity of your own why not try out a fitness Bootcamp.

With warmer temps around the corner, Middlebury Recreation Center is here to help us get into shape. The class will go from 8 - 9 a.m.

You can expect an interval-style workout. The class will be $15. In order to participate, you’ll have to bring a 5 lbs. weight, jump rope, matt, and a mask.

