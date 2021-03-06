BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably cold temperatures will continue into Sunday. Early morning lows will be a few degrees either side of zero. Please keep the pets indoors. Sunday afternoon will reach the mid 20s for highs, with partly sunny skies. Actually a decent day for skiing or winter activities.

A big change is on the way for the week, in the form of a big spring preview. Monday’s highs will be around 30 degrees. A weak system will bring snow showers overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will have highs around 40 degrees. The warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 50s. Friday will be back into the 40s. Some showers are expected Thursday and Friday. Though this will be pleasant for those looking for some spring weather, a lot of snow will be melting, and if the showers are significant, the result could be ice breakup and ice jams in the rivers. It’s something we’ll keep an eye on. Temperatures will return to near average as we get into Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.