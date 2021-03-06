BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably cold temperatures will continue through the weekend. Today will be mostly cloudy. A few flurries are possible, mainly in the mountains. High temperatures will only be in the upper teens to low 20s. Any flurries will end this evening, with lows tonight back below zero in spots. Please keep the pets indoors. Sunday will be a little better with partly sunny skies. In spite of that, it will still be rather cold with highs in the low to mid 20s.

A big change is on the way for next week, in the form of a big spring preview. Monday’s highs will be around 30 degrees. A weak system will bring snow showers overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will have highs around 40 degrees. The warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 50s. Friday will be back into the 40s. Some showers are expected Thursday and Friday. Though this will be pleasant for those looking for some spring weather, a lot of snow will be melting, and if the showers are significant, the result could be ice breakup and ice jams in the rivers. It’s something we’ll keep an eye on.

