Advertisement

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta to remain virtual for 2021

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Camp Ta Kum Ta has made the decision to go virtual for 2021.

The camp caters towards kids who have or have had cancer, so health and safety is an extra priority for these campers.

In a normal year, campers could enjoy activities in person during all four seasons -- allowing kids a space to connect with others who are just like them.

In 2020, they were able to do that virtually as well and with a great deal of success. Now, they’ll be planning on carrying those online connections into this year.

“Of course we miss physically sitting around a camp, under the pavilion or in our cabins, or physically hugging each other. The things we would normally be doing. But still providing a virtual space for our kids to be together and for their parents to talk to each other and for their siblings to be able to talk to each other was the core of what we do, and the virtual platform still allowed that to happen,” says Dennis DePaul of Camp Ta-Kum-Ta.

DePaul says if things change pandemic-wise later on this year, they’ll take that into consideration and maybe make some changes. But for the time being, they’re feeling optimistic about a normal camp year in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie Pierce
Vermont family juggles identical triplets
Zakaria Hassan, 31
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in early morning shooting
Dueling vaccination clinics caused a traffic jam in Essex Junction Friday morning.
Collaborative vaccination clinics cause confusion, snarl Essex Jct. traffic
File photo
Newport business owner defends decision to violate mask order
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

Looking ahead: Week of March 8
Looking ahead: Week of March 8
Looking ahead: Week of March 8
Looking ahead: Week of March 8
A creative way to carry on the penguin plunge tradition.
Penguin Plunge
This semester, around 1,600 students will benefit from the donor-funded program.
Hillel Fresh provides meals for UVM students in need