Camp Ta-Kum-Ta to remain virtual for 2021

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Camp Ta Kum Ta has made the decision to go virtual for 2021.

The camp caters towards kids who have or have had cancer, so health and safety is an extra priority for these campers.

In a normal year, campers could enjoy activities in person during all four seasons -- allowing kids a space to connect with others who are just like them.

In 2020, they were able to do that virtually as well and with a great deal of success. Now, they’ll be planning on carrying those online connections into this year.

“Of course we miss physically sitting around a camp, under the pavilion or in our cabins, or physically hugging each other. The things we would normally be doing. But still providing a virtual space for our kids to be together and for their parents to talk to each other and for their siblings to be able to talk to each other was the core of what we do, and the virtual platform still allowed that to happen,” says Dennis DePaul of Camp Ta-Kum-Ta.

DePaul says if things change pandemic-wise later on this year, they’ll take that into consideration and maybe make some changes. But for the time being, they’re feeling optimistic about a normal camp year in 2022.

